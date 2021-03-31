Anele Mdoda calls out African leaders for travelling overseas to get medical treatment

Anele Mdoda is getting disgusted day by day with the way governments and African leaders are handling things.

Taking to Twitter, the star called out African leaders who leave the continent for medical treatment.

This is coming after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was announced he was travelling London for a routine medical check-up.

Since he was sworn in 2015, the president has visited the UK on various trips to treat an undisclosed illness.

Anele who doesn’t hide how she feels stated that she feels so upset when leaders fly to UK for treatment.

“Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. It means you are failing, sir!” tweeted Anele.

 



