Racist abuse mars dramatic Liverpool win packed with Jota tributes

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo reported a racist comment from one supporter at Anfield and then scored twice before Liverpool won it with two late goals

Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth (Ekitike 37′, Gakpo 49′, Chiesa 88′, Salah 90+4′ | Semenyo 64′, 76′)

ANFIELD — It took only 28 minutes for a deep stain to be painted on the start of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool were about to take a corner when the game paused and referee Anthony Taylor jogged across to the two managers, Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola, in the technical areas, and was deep in conversation.

It wasn’t, at first, clear what was happening.

They were soon joined by the two captains, Virgil Van Dijk and Adam Smith. A Liverpool official spoke at length with the referee.

The remaining players huddled around for a drinks break. Over the tannoy it was announced that “Operation Anfield Exercise” had commenced.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play after Antoine Semenyo reported the incident (Photo: PA)

As the game resumed, it was soon confirmed that Antoine Semenyo, the Bournemouth forward, had reported that he was subjected to racist abuse from a member of the crowd.

Football should hang its head in shame.

Just before kick-off in the second half, a man was escorted out of the stadium by police.

Investigations will be launched, by the Premier League and the authorities. Hopefully the man will never be allowed back in a football stadium again.

Premier League and Liverpool statements Premier League: “The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. “We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.” Liverpool FC: “We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football. “The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”

It was a nasty, unnecessary blight on an otherwise emotionally charged night, as Anfield came together to pay its respects to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, his brother, in the first Premier League game since their death.

Before the game, thousands spent time at the memorial area on the small triangle of grass outside the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand.

A minute’s silence before kick-off was impeccably observed – a rare thing in football, these days. During it, both sets of players, wearing black armbands, stood around the centre circle, while fans created giant mosaics, in the red and green of Portugal.

The minute’s silence ahead of kick-off (Photo: Getty)

AS 30 stretched across the entire Kenny Dalglish Stand. Across the Kop the mosaic read: DJ 20.

After the game kicked off, it took only 13 minutes for the season’s first VAR chaos and confusion to erupt.

Marcos Senesi failed to control the ball as Liverpool broke and appeared to swipe at it with his hand – catching it with his fingertips. Had the ball run through, Hugo Ekitike would’ve been through on goal, albeit on the halfway line and with plenty of grass to cover.

Taylor awarded a free kick to Bournemouth. VAR checked Taylor’s decision not to award a red card, but decided it was neither a clear handball, nor was it a clear goal-scoring chance, due to how far Ekitike was from goal.

The explanation won’t stop the first VAR debate, likely of many, from raging.

While a feverish opening Premier League game of the season played out, in the 20th minute the stadium rose as one, clapping for over a minute, holding up Jota shirts and scarves, singing Jota’s song.

“He’s a lad from Portugal, better than Figo don’t you know, oh, his name is Diogo!”

When Liverpool’s players scored, they dedicated the goals to the lad from Portugal.

Hugo Ekitike celebrates with a 20 tribute to Diogo Jota (Photo: Getty)

Ekitike scored a debut Premier League goal in the 37th minute, a lucky ricochet taking the player past Senesi, a neat finish tucking an awkwardly bouncing ball past Dorde Petrovic, the Bournemouth goalkeeper.

He held up two fingers on one hand and made a zero with the other, for Liverpool’s No 20 – the team-mate he never got to meet.

When Cody Gakpo added the second, five minutes into the second half, delaying a shot while he dribbled across the box before scoring into the bottom corner, he flashed the same “20” gesture.

Your next read

A 2-0 result would’ve been a fitting tribute. But Semenyo scored two goals in 12 minutes – the second dribbling the ball almost the entire length of the pitch. A stunning response to what he had endured.

Nonetheless, Federico Chiesa came on from the bench to volley in a winner with two minutes remaining. In the rapturous celebrations, he took a moment to pat his black armband.

And Mohamed Salah added a fourth in stoppage time with a low shot, then blew a kiss to the sky.

Diogo Jota honoured before kick-off

Thousands of fans spent time at the memorial area created on the small triangle of grass outside the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand, as Anfield came together to pay its respects to Jota and his brother in the first Premier League game since their death.

A moment of quiet reflection before a breathless game, away from the usual festival atmosphere build-up of live music and food that gets fans in the mood before each Anfield match.

They bowed heads, shed tears, read the little notes written to the two men.

Liverpool fans at a mural picturing Diogo Jota near Anfield (Photo: Getty)

Somebody had left a gift from Bermuda. One scarf laid among the many was from the “Czech and Slovak scousers”. Another note, tucked away beneath the sea of flowers, was from Boston.

People had left whatever meant something to them: a black Liverpool cap, X-Box and PlayStation controllers, cards, drawings, flags, keyrings, scarves, footballs, teddies.

“Even though we never met you have been part of my life for years,” somebody wrote in one card.

“He came in 2020, he wore No 20, he brought us No 20,” wrote another.

Thousands of tributes have been laid in the area since that tragic morning, on 3 July – and parts of them will remain forever. Flowers have been composted and spread around the flowerbeds around the stadium and training facilities.

Some tributes have been carefully stored. Others will be recycled to create a permanent memorial sculpture that acts as a focal point of remembrance at Anfield.

Fans display a banner as Liverpool players stand for a minute’s silence (Photo: Reuters)

For every Salah or Wirtz or Virgil on the back of the red replica shirts milling around the stadium, eagerly awaiting the opening game of the Premier League season, before kick-off, there was a Diogo J.

Up the sunny streets leading towards Anfield, the program sellers called out they were offering a Jota tribute edition. The cover was black and white – Jota holding up a heart to Liverpool fans with his fingers.

With Jota’s wife, Rute, their children and wider family in attendance, inside the program Arne Slot, the Liverpool manager, wrote in his notes: “It is important that, as a club, we show that they will always have our love and support as they deal with this most tragic of situations. We are there for them always.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk reiterated the message in his own. “They will always be loved and welcomed here at Anfield,” he wrote. “I know that will be the case. Liverpool is a family. Our No 20. Now and always.”

In the final minutes before kick-off, a banner unfurled along the Kop declared: “Rute, Dinis, Duarte, Mafalda – Anfield will always be your home. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”