Apo Jesu feat. Janet Manyowa (Lyric Video)





A Zimbabwean Shona Hymn rendition by Mark Madzinga, beautifully sang by Janet Manyowa, that reminds us of our need to secure eternity, and also comforts us who have lost loved ones, in the knowledge of the fact that His holy people, who are without sin, go to heaven to abide with our Lord Jesus Christ… Be blessed!!!

