ARDA boosts national food security with soil testing technology

SAMANTHA MADE

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) has ramped up its efforts to ensure national food security through the acquisition of a high-capacity soil testing machine, enabling evidence-based input application to optimise crop yields across Zimbabwe.

This milestone was revealed by ARDA Chief Executive Officer, Tinotenda Mhiko, at a recent parastatal meeting, where he underscored the organisation’s strategic role in advancing food, fibre, biofuels, and seed security in line with the national development agenda.

“We are following the strategy of the organisation as a food security agency,” Mhiko said. “Our efforts are geared towards ensuring national food security, fibre, biofuels, and seed security for the accelerated attainment of the national vision.”

Mhiko revealed that the newly acquired soil testing machine can process up to 220 samples per day, translating to 5,500 samples in a 25-day month and 33,000 samples per season.

“Honourable Minister, for this season, I’m pleased to inform you that we acquired a new soil testing machine for mandatory soil testing with a capacity to test 220 samples a day, 5,500 samples in a 25-day month, and 33,000 samples per season,” he said.

He noted that soil testing would now be mandatory, and all input distribution will be guided by soil analysis results—a move aimed at improving efficiency, containing costs, and reducing overreliance on blanket fertilizer distribution.

“We have installed inputs for 40,000 hectares—15,000 hectares under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) and 25,000 under the agro-farm model. And on top of that, we are advancing our farmers with soil pH and mineral technologies, which result in soil pH adjustment and increased cation exchange capacity. We are financing the remainder of the 40,000 hectares through structured financing agreements with input suppliers and financiers,” Mhiko added.

As part of its broader food security strategy, ARDA has established 31,793 hectares of summer crops, including 16,105 hectares of maize and 15,688 hectares of traditional grains such as sorghum. The expected total harvest stands at 68,230 metric tons.

“This summer, we established 31,793 hectares of summer crops—mainly 16,105 hectares of maize and 15,688 hectares of traditional grains, largely dominated by sorghum. We are expecting to harvest 68,230 metric tons, despite a few challenges and limited resource constraints that we faced during the season,” Mhiko said.

With its focus on scientific farming methods and strategic input management, ARDA continues to position itself as a key player in Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation and food self-sufficiency.

