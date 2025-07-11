Argentina vs England: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds
Argentina and England conclude their short two-match summer series with the Second Test in San Juan on Saturday.
Steve Borthwick’s side defied the absence of 13 key players on British and Irish Lions duty in Australia for what was a hugely impressive 35-12 First Test victory over the Pumas in La Plata last weekend.
Despite Alex Coles and Seb Atkinson both receiving yellow cards, a largely inexperienced England team featuring three debutants in the squad in Atkinson, Will Muir and Guy Pepper produced a superb defensive display to lead 3-0 at the interval thanks to a drop goal from man-of-the-match and co-captain George Ford, who earned his 100th cap in some style.
They then ramped up the intensity after the break, playing some brilliant attacking rugby to register four tries and silence the home crowd at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, two from Sale wing Tom Roebuck and one each from Freddie Steward and Cadan Murley.
Argentina were resting a number of their own stars after long, hard seasons in preparation for the Rugby Championship later this summer, delivering a massively underwhelming display on the back of stunning the Lions 28-24 in Dublin to win the 1888 Cup last month, with Pablo Matera and Pedro Rubiolo their only scorers.
After this Second Test, it’s quickly on to the United States for England, who contest a one-off match against the Eagles in Washington D.C. on July 19.
Argentina vs England date, kick-off time and venue
The Second Test between Argentina and England takes place on Saturday July 12, 2025, with kick-off at 8:40pm BST. That is 4:40pm local time.
The match is being held at the 25,286-capacity San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.
How to watch Argentina vs England
TV channel: Saturday’s game is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 7:40pm BST.
Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can watch the action live online via the Sky Go app. The game is also available to stream on NOW.
Live blog: Follow the match live with Standard Sport’s blog this weekend.
Argentina vs England team news
Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall and Elliot Daly are all out injured, the latter while with the Lions. Max Ojomoh and Oscar Beard are the other uncapped centres in the current squad.
Otherwise it’s a case of as you were for the tourists, who are once again co-captained by Ford and Jamie George. The bench is also unchanged as Borthwick keeps with a 6-2 split.
Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has made seven changes from La Plata, with Matias Moroni and Ignacio Mendy coming in out wide in place of Rodrigo Isgro and Santiago Cordero.
Opportunity: Harlequins’ Luke Northmore earns his England debut in place of the injured Henry Slade
Getty Images
Simon Benitez Cruz replaces Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half, while Thomas Gallo and Francisco Gomez Kodela are the starting props, taking over from Mayco Vivas and Pedro Delgado.
Guido Petti returns to replace Lucas Paulos in the second row, with Matera switching from blindside flanker to number eight for a 111th cap that will see him replace former hooker Agustin Creevy as Argentina’s leading all-time appearance maker.
Santiago Grondona comes in at 6 as Juan Martin Gonzalez keeps his place at openside and Facundo Isa moves to replacement status, with Benjamin Grondona and Ramiro Moyano coming onto the bench as Francisco Coria Marchetti and Joaquin Moro make way despite a move from 5-3 to 6-2. The Pumas are captained by departing Leicester hooker Julian Montoya.
Argentina vs England lineups
Argentina XV: Elizalde; Moroni, Cinti, Piccardo, Mendy; S Carreras, Benitez Cruz; Gallo, Montoya (c), Kodela; Petti, Rubiolo; S Grondona, Gonzalez, Matera
Replacements: Bernasconi, Vivas, Delgado, Paulos, Isa, B Grondona, Moyano, Roger
England XV: Steward; Roebuck, Northmore, S Atkinson, Muir; Ford (co-c), Spencer; Baxter, George (co-c), Heyes; Ewels, Coles; B Curry, Underhill, T Willis
Replacements: Dan, Rodd, Opoku-Fordjour, Cunningham-South, Pepper, Dombrandt, Van Poortvliet, Murley
Argentina vs England head to head (h2h) history and results
The win in the First Test was England’s third in a row against Argentina, a run that also includes two matches at the 2023 World Cup – one in the pool stage and the bronze final.
They have won 13 of the last 14 meetings between the sides overall since 2009, including two summer Tests in Argentina in 2017.
The Pumas won for the first time at Twickenham for 16 years in the autumn of 2022 thanks largely to 25 points from the boot of Emiliano Boffelli.
Argentina vs England prediction
England looked to be underdogs for this short-lived series with so many influential players away with the Lions, but they really stepped up in La Plata in a display that was full of defensive determination – briefly with 13 men – in the first half before they cranked up their ambition after the interval under the watchful eye of new attack coach Lee Blackett.
Centurion Ford was simply sensational as he provided another stark reminder of why he certainly would not have looked out of place with the Lions, orchestrating the attack and kicking beautifully throughout while also demonstrating his significant leadership skills that probably wouldn’t go amiss Down Under this summer.
At the double: Tom Roebuck scored a brace of second-half tries for England against the Pumas in La Plata
Getty Images
There were so many bright moments and bright performances that should have Borthwick’s side soaring with confidence that they can repeat the job this weekend before heading on to the US.
Argentina – ranked one place ahead of England by World Rugby in fifth – were massively underwhelming and remain an inconsistent game-to-game proposition despite their propensity for pulling off huge results, having toppled all of the Lions, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and France over the last year.
They could be excellent or they could be disappointing again in San Juan, it’s really tough to know. But we’re backing England to edge a closer game this time around.
England to win, by seven points.
Argentina vs England match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link