Argentina vs England: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
327 4 minutes read

Argentina and England conclude their short two-match summer series with the Second Test in San Juan on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick’s side defied the absence of 13 key players on British and Irish Lions duty in Australia for what was a hugely impressive 35-12 First Test victory over the Pumas in La Plata last weekend.

Despite Alex Coles and Seb Atkinson both receiving yellow cards, a largely inexperienced England team featuring three debutants in the squad in Atkinson, Will Muir and Guy Pepper produced a superb defensive display to lead 3-0 at the interval thanks to a drop goal from man-of-the-match and co-captain George Ford, who earned his 100th cap in some style.

They then ramped up the intensity after the break, playing some brilliant attacking rugby to register four tries and silence the home crowd at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, two from Sale wing Tom Roebuck and one each from Freddie Steward and Cadan Murley.

Argentina were resting a number of their own stars after long, hard seasons in preparation for the Rugby Championship later this summer, delivering a massively underwhelming display on the back of stunning the Lions 28-24 in Dublin to win the 1888 Cup last month, with Pablo Matera and Pedro Rubiolo their only scorers.

After this Second Test, it’s quickly on to the United States for England, who contest a one-off match against the Eagles in Washington D.C. on July 19.

Argentina vs England date, kick-off time and venue

The Second Test between Argentina and England takes place on Saturday July 12, 2025, with kick-off at 8:40pm BST. That is 4:40pm local time.

The match is being held at the 25,286-capacity San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.

How to watch Argentina vs England

TV channel: Saturday’s game is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 7:40pm BST.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can watch the action live online via the Sky Go app. The game is also available to stream on NOW.


