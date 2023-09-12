Arsenal’s potential List B players as surprise duo make Champions League squad

As expected, senior players such as Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have all made the cut with the Gunners’ lean squad allowing for a couple of surprise names to be included.

Former Reading youth goalkeeper James Hillson, 22, is in the ‘List A’ squad, which requires at least eight locally-trained players, along with 18-year-old defender Lino Sousa.

Cedric Soares is also included, which is perhaps not a surprise given summer signing Jurrien Timber is ruled out of the group stage due to injury.

Arsenal will have the opportunity to add to the squad with ‘List B’ players on the eve of every game. This will be made up of players born on, or after, January 1, 2002 and who have been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years since their 15th birthday.

This includes Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein, defender Reuell Walters and attacking midfielders Ethan Nwaneri, Amari Cozier-Duberry and Miguel Azeez. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Khayon Edwards and Charles Sagoe Jr are among the other academy stars in the mix for List B at this stage.

Arsenal get their Champions League campaign underway against PSV next week.

Arsenal Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, James Hillson

Defenders: Cedric, Lino Sousa, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe

Forwards: Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus