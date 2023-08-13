Aaron Ramsdale backed to rise to David Raya challenge as Arsenal battle begins

Turner left the Gunners to join Nottingham Forest last week and made a swift return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, starting in goal in the visitors’ 2-1 Premier League defeat.

The American’s departure has paved the way for the arrival of Raya, who is set to join from Brentford on an initial loan deal, with Arsenal holding the option of making the move permanent next summer.

While Turner never threatened to dislodge Ramsdale as first choice last term, Raya is expected to provide direct competition to the England international as Mikel Arteta looks to build greater depth ahead of his side’s return to the Champions League.

Matt Turner was unable to dislodge Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I think it’s a good signing, a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and I’m sure it will make the competition really good at training every single day,” Turner said.

“[Ramsdale] became a really solid goalkeeper last year. It felt like every time I played well in the Europa League or FA Cup he followed that up with two or three really good performances in the league.

“Every time I thought the door was a little bit cracked, he stepped his performances up on the pitch and I know I pushed him every day in training. I can hold that close to my heart and I’m happy to see him doing well and I’m hoping that he can stay between the sticks.”

Turner made only seven appearances during his sole season in north London and struggled, in particular, to match Ramsdale’s ability with the ball at his feet.

However, the 29-year-old enjoyed a strong World Cup with the USA and impressed enough to pique Forest’s interest ahead of his £10million switch.

READ MORE

“It was always a good stepping stone for my career to play for Arsenal,” he added. “It helped me to become No1 for the national team and play in the World Cup and that was always the goal and now I’ve found myself playing in the Premier League at another club.

“You’ve always kind of got to get over here, get your foot in the door.

“Obviously, I didn’t do enough to earn [more opportunities] so I’m self-aware enough. I thought I did well in the opportunities that I had to play. But again, the team is at the top of the table for most of the season and when that’s the case you don’t really change the goalkeeper very much.

“I enjoyed every second of it. I enjoyed the ride and now I’m focusing on myself and my future and my new club.”