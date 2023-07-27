31
8
45
30
33
46
3
50
24
49
11
32
21
38
5
10
35
13
23
39
37
7
47
18
4
34
25
2
20
48
14
22
29
44
40
16
26
15
1
43
9

Declan Rice left out of Arsenal’s pre-season win over Barcelona as an injury precaution

139 1 minute read


D

eclan Rice was left out of Arsenal’s pre-season win over Barcelona as an injury precaution after suffering a knock in training.

Mikel Arteta has revealed the Gunners did not want to risk Rice in the final game of their summer tour of the United States.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Rain hits track – Race stream, updates and latest news today

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Rain hits track – Race stream, updates and latest news today

England vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Lionesses friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

England vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Lionesses friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

Owen Farrell back to his best and born to be England captain, says Max Malins

Owen Farrell back to his best and born to be England captain, says Max Malins

The Ashes: Mark Wood and Chris Woakes see England home to keep series alive

The Ashes: Mark Wood and Chris Woakes see England home to keep series alive

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo