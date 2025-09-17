39
43
33
10
46
37
35
18
11
25
22
34
26
29
3
24
13
5
16
31
15
14
40
49
38
23
9
20
30
4
2
48
32
8
44
1
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaps rewards of transfer outlay as improved depth boosts title hopes

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaps rewards of transfer outlay as improved depth boosts title hopes

2025-09-17Last Updated: 2025-09-17
348 Less than a minute


The Gunners spent cleverly to patch one of last season’s key issues


Source link

2025-09-17Last Updated: 2025-09-17
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Real Madrid vs Pachuca LIVE: Club World Cup, match stream, prediction and latest updates

Real Madrid vs Pachuca LIVE: Club World Cup, match stream, prediction and latest updates

2025-06-22
England want to win Euro 2024 for Gareth Southgate, says Declan Rice

England want to win Euro 2024 for Gareth Southgate, says Declan Rice

2024-07-11
Jadon Sancho confirms Chelsea FC exit with farewell message before Manchester United return

Jadon Sancho confirms Chelsea FC exit with farewell message before Manchester United return

2025-06-04
Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence after shock exit ahead of Soccer Aid return

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence after shock exit ahead of Soccer Aid return

2024-06-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo