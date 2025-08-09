Three things we learned from Arsenal FC win over Athletic Club as new midfield shines and valuable weapon emerges
Arsenal finished their pre-season in emphatic fashion by beating Athletic Club.
Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week and will now head there in a confident mood.
And, here, Standard Sport takes a look at three talking points from Arsenal’s final pre-season game…
In the end, it turned out to be worth the wait as the trio excelled during this victory over Athletic Club.
Zubimendi was the star performer, creating Arsenal’s opening goal with a brilliant cross that Gyokeres headed home.
The Spaniard dovetailed nicely with Rice and there was a new shape to Arsenal’s midfield compared to last season.
Martin Zubimendi ran the show for Arsenal against Athletic Club
Rice played as an advanced No8 last year, but he was much deeper against Athletic and sometimes even behind Zubimendi.
The fluidity suited both players, with Rice thriving by being able to find Saka early from deep with long passes.
Zubimendi, in turn, was able to shine in tight spaces on the edge of Athletic’s box by pushing forward.
Gyokeres gets off the mark
After finding the net, Gyokeres merely raised his hand to the Arsenal fans before his team-mates mobbed him.
The Swede then began walking back to his own half, before Rice stopped him and forced the striker to go back to the fans.
Gyokeres turned and did his signature celebration, much to the delight of the 60,000 supporters – who had been waiting all afternoon for that moment.
Off the mark: Viktor Gyokeres
They will hope to see it plenty of times this season – and this was an encouraging display from Gyokeres.
The 27-year-old took his goal really well, hammering home a header after Zubimendi’s cross picked him out.
Gyokeres could have had a second after the break, but Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon tipped his diving header onto the post.
When he came off with 20 minutes to go, Gyokeres did so to a standing ovation and the Swede will hope he has done enough to start at Old Trafford next week.
Calafiori catches the eye
Riccardo Calafiori only played 45 minutes of this victory – but it was a timely reminder of what he can offer.
The Italian caused countless problems by overlapping Gabriel Martinelli, galloping forward like a wild horses.
Calafiori played a different role to that of Myles Lewis-Skelly. He did not tuck into midfield, but instead operated as a conventional left-back.
It gave Arsenal more width and a different point of attack, which could prove useful in the coming season.
Impressive: Riccardo Calafiori
The Gunners have struggled to break down teams playing in a low block and, even from left-back, Calafiori could help change that.
His natural width from left-back stretched the game against Athletic and, in doing so, gave Saka more space on the other flank.
Lewis-Skelly will most likely start the season as Arsenal’s left-back, but Calafiori has underlined how he can be a valuable weapon.
