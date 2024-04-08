49
30
15
24
9
40
43
23
44
35
32
26
48
18
11
2
16
1
14
8
31
29
10
33
22
39
37
20
25
4
38
13
3
5
46
34

Arsenal told to ignore 'strange' Bayern Munich form as Bundesliga woes make Gunners favourites

139 Less than a minute


German giants have surrendered Bundesliga title


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Mason Mount: Chelsea reject Manchester United’s third transfer bid with counter-offer made

Mason Mount: Chelsea reject Manchester United’s third transfer bid with counter-offer made

Arsenal issue fan threat over tickets passed on to banned Bayern Munich supporters

Arsenal issue fan threat over tickets passed on to banned Bayern Munich supporters

Returning Onyedinma back from the cold to play a 'key role' to play in Luton's survival bid

Returning Onyedinma back from the cold to play a 'key role' to play in Luton's survival bid

O'Neil accepts red card but bizarrely claims Wolves deserved to beat the Hatters

O'Neil accepts red card but bizarrely claims Wolves deserved to beat the Hatters

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo