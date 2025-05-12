8
14
49
9
5
43
3
37
22
32
2
20
25
18
44
11
38
31
15
24
40
30
4
1
46
34
35
29
26
33
23
16
10
48
13
39
Gabriel Martinelli reacts to incredible Arsenal record amid new trophy vow

Gabriel Martinelli reacts to incredible Arsenal record amid new trophy vow

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
355 Less than a minute


Gunners have never lost in the 45 games in which the Brazilian has scored, a remarkable run that continued against Liverpool at Anfield


Source link

2025-05-12Last Updated: 2025-05-12
355 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton defender feels 'at home' when running out at a 'great' Kenilworth Road

Luton defender feels 'at home' when running out at a 'great' Kenilworth Road

2024-11-14
Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Luke Shaw injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news

Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Luke Shaw injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news

2023-12-29
Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-02-24
Chelsea’s £200m headache

Chelsea’s £200m headache

2024-08-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo