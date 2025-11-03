49
22
33
11
13
15
32
30
44
16
39
9
4
25
48
46
26
3
5
10
20
24
1
31
37
8
38
2
34
43
40
35
29
23
18
14
Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of Champions League trip to Slavia Prague

Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of Champions League trip to Slavia Prague

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
329 Less than a minute


Gunners striker was replaced at half-time in the win over Burnley


Source link

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
329 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Wilder vs Herndon: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Wilder vs Herndon: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

2025-06-27
Kabore earns late penalty as Burkina Faso win AFCON opener while ex-Hatter features for Guinea-Bissa

Kabore earns late penalty as Burkina Faso win AFCON opener while ex-Hatter features for Guinea-Bissa

2024-01-18
Hatters bring in highly-rated West Ham youngster on a season-long loan

Hatters bring in highly-rated West Ham youngster on a season-long loan

2025-07-22
Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Chelsea; Arsenal agree Rice deal; Kim min-Jae to Man Utd ‘confirmed’; Spurs news

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Chelsea; Arsenal agree Rice deal; Kim min-Jae to Man Utd ‘confirmed’; Spurs news

2023-06-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo