46
7
34
39
38
44
20
45
29
9
30
18
47
48
26
15
23
11
49
8
3
16
31
2
10
13
24
22
37
32
5
50
33
25
4
21
35
1
43
14
40

William Saliba expects to face Chelsea with Arsenal optimistic over Leandro Trossard injury

147 1 minute read


A

rsenal defender William Saliba is confident that he will be fit for next week’s London derby against Chelsea after pulling out of the France squad.

Saliba played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0, but he has been replaced in the France squad by Jean-Clair Todibo due to a toe injury.


Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Cameron Norrie speaks out on spat with Novak Djokovic during pre-French Open clash

Cameron Norrie speaks out on spat with Novak Djokovic during pre-French Open clash

Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Mauricio Pochettino reveals solution to Chelsea’s goal drought after dire start

Mauricio Pochettino reveals solution to Chelsea’s goal drought after dire start

Hatters chief is keeping one two new formations 'up his sleeve' as he plots Premier League survival

Hatters chief is keeping one two new formations 'up his sleeve' as he plots Premier League survival

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo