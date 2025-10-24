11
13
24
31
37
49
35
23
29
10
26
32
34
5
9
16
25
43
44
4
48
46
30
8
20
22
14
2
18
1
40
38
15
33
39
3
Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke latest news and return dates

Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke latest news and return dates

2025-10-24Last Updated: 2025-10-24
353 Less than a minute


Mikel Arteta dealing with key new fitness issue ahead of home game against Crystal Palace


Source link

2025-10-24Last Updated: 2025-10-24
353 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man City XI vs Arsenal: Kevin De Bruyne injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Man City XI vs Arsenal: Kevin De Bruyne injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

2024-03-31
Christian Eriksen 'unhappy' at Man United as he holds talks with Erik ten Hag after emergence of Kobbie Mainoo

Christian Eriksen 'unhappy' at Man United as he holds talks with Erik ten Hag after emergence of Kobbie Mainoo

2024-03-19
Transfer news LIVE: Gyokeres medical today at Arsenal FC; Liverpool Isak bid; Chelsea in £104m blow; Man United

Transfer news LIVE: Gyokeres medical today at Arsenal FC; Liverpool Isak bid; Chelsea in £104m blow; Man United

2025-07-25
Arne Slot X-rated rant at Michael Oliver revealed as Liverpool boss explodes at referee

Arne Slot X-rated rant at Michael Oliver revealed as Liverpool boss explodes at referee

2025-03-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo