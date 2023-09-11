Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber latest news and return dates

A rsenal are back in Champions League action for the first time in years after the international break.

Having gone into the brief break in Premier League action off the back of a huge win over Manchester United, the Gunners now look ahead to their first game at Europe’s top table since 2017.

While that brings a huge amount of excitement, the beginning of the European campaign means games will soon pile up thick and fast.

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Everton, which has not been a happy hunting ground over the years, this weekend before hosting PSV Eindhoven and bitter rivals Tottenham in the week after.

Now battling across a number of fronts, Arteta will need to lean on his squad.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Arsenal injures.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Though Gabriel Magalhaes had to wait to resume his staring role this season, the defender remains a key part of Arteta’s plans.

So, then, it was slightly concerning when the 25-year-old was forced off during Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia on Friday.

Arsenal, however, received a boost when Gabriel trained with his teammates on Sunday, which surely puts him in line to start against Everton.

Potential return date: Sunday 17 September 2023 vs Everton

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has dropped into a deeper role this season as Arteta looks to add more strings to Arsenal’s bow.

Still, that experiment may have to go on ice for now, with the Ghanian international suffering from a groin injury that had ruled him out of the win against United.

“Unfortunately he got an injury in training and it doesn’t look good,” said Arteta earlier this month. “We need some more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks. We think it’s a groin but can be something in between.”

Potential return date: October 2023

Blow: Partey is out with a groin injury / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny

While not the biggest part of the first-team squad, Arteta clearly sees a value in Mohamed Elneny.

Back in training after having to undergo surgery on a knee injury, recent reports suggest the Egyptian international will be back in contention soon.

Potential return date: October 2023

Jurrien Timber

Summer signing Jurrien Timber was presumably brought in to operate in the role Partey has been deployed in but the Dutchman was hit with a cruel injury blow on his Premier League debut.

Timber damaged his knee ligaments against Nottingham Forest last month and is not expected to feature again this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024