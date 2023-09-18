Arsenal FC injury update: Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber latest news and return dates

A rsenal are preparing for their first Champions League game in seven seasons, but have been hit with a fresh injury blow to their forward line.

The Gunners returned to action after the international break with a routine win over Everton, but saw Gabriel Martinelli limp off inside half an hour.

It is far from ideal timing for Mikel Arteta, who welcomes PSV Eindhoven to north London on Wednesday before a home derby against bitter rivals Tottenham four days later.

Now battling across a number of fronts, Arteta will need to lean on his squad. Here’s a look at the latest Arsenal injuries.

AP

Read More

Gabriel Martinelli

The forward had an eventual opening half an hour against Everton, scoring an opening goal before seeing it ruled out by VAR for offside and then three minutes later being withdrawn with a hamstring injury.

Martinelli looked in some pain as he limped from the field and now looks likely for a spell on the sidelines. He is unlikely to be risked in the Champions League three days later.

Arteta said after the game: “[Martinelli] felt something, he felt it in his hammy [hamstring] so he will need to be assessed.”

Potential return date: Sunday September 24, 2023 vs Tottenham

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey remains sidelined with the same groin injury that had ruled him out of the win against Manchester United before the international break.

“Unfortunately he got an injury in training and it doesn’t look good,” said Arteta earlier this month. “We need some more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks. We think it’s a groin but can be something in between.”

Speaking before the win at Everton, Arteta said Partey was still “a few weeks” away from a return.

Potential return date: October 2023

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny

While not the biggest part of the first-team squad, Arteta clearly sees value in Mohamed Elneny.

Back in training after having to undergo surgery on a knee injury, recent reports suggest the Egyptian international will be back in contention soon.

Potential return date: October 2023

Getty Images

Jurrien Timber

Summer signing Jurrien Timber was presumably brought in to operate in the role Partey has been deployed in but the Dutchman was hit with a cruel injury blow on his Premier League debut.

Timber damaged his knee ligaments against Nottingham Forest last month and is not expected to feature again this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Add article