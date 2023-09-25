Arsenal injury update: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli latest news and return dates

A rsenal are suddenly dealing with a flurry of concerning injuries that could threaten to derail their title bid.

Declan Rice was forced off at half-time of Sunday’s thrilling but costly 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham.

Bukayo Saka also went off late against Spurs, while Leandro Trossard was unable to deputise for the injured Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium due to his own issue.

With Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber also currently on the sidelines, Arsenal suddenly find themselves in a worrying situation so early in the season that could well hinder their chances of domestic and European success under Mikel Arteta this term.

Here is your latest Arsenal injury news and potential return dates.

Declan Rice

The record summer signing has instantly become an indispensable figure to Arsenal, but was replaced by Jorginho at half-time against Spurs.

Manager Arteta revealed after the game that Rice had been complaining of a back problem during the first half of the derby and was unable to carry on after an assessment at the interval.

It was also reported earlier this month that the England midfielder continues to manage a calf issue that has been bothering him since pre-season.

“He had some discomfort in his back,” Arteta said on Sunday. “He was telling us during the first half that he was uncomfortable and when we assessed him at half-time he could not continue, so we had to change him.”

Huge concern: Arsenal star Declan Rice was withdrawn at half-time against Tottenham / REUTERS

When asked if Rice could be facing a while on the sidelines, he added: “Hopefully not. We have to assess him. It’s strange when a player like him asks to come off because he’s uncomfortable. Hopefully not, but let’s see.”

A potential return date for Rice is unclear until Arsenal establish the exact severity of his injury, but it seems extremely unlikely that he will play any part away at London rivals Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

The Gunners travel to Bournemouth after that before a trip to Lens in the Champions League, with a huge showdown with Manchester City to come on October 8. Arsenal will be praying that he returns in time for that latter clash.

Potential return date: October 2023

Bukayo Saka

Saka was on fantastic form against Tottenham, with his first-half shot forcing an own goal from Cristian Romero before he punished the Argentine’s handball with a well-taken penalty after the interval.

The England winger gave Spurs full-back Destiny Udogie a tough time all afternoon, but was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe deep into second-half stoppage time at the Emirates having been limping and looking uncomfortable.

There have been reports that Saka is still struggling with an Achilles issue sustained towards the end of last season, but he has been able to play through it so far.

A rest may well be in order against Brentford, but it doesn’t seem likely at this stage that he will miss any time beyond that.

Potential return date: Bournemouth (A) on September 30

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli was forced off early with a hamstring injury after seeing a goal disallowed during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian then missed Arsenal’s crushing 4-0 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League but was subsequently given a chance of being fit for Spurs.

“With Gabi we are still assessing him, so let’s see if he can make the game or not,” Arteta said of Martinelli on Friday.

Return looming? Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with hamstring trouble away at Everton / AP

As it was, the 22-year-old was absent from the matchday squad altogether again, though the fact that he was not totally ruled out in the build-up would suggest that the issue is not too serious and that a return could beckon soon.

It would seem foolish to risk a half-fit Martinelli in the Carabao Cup if indeed he does shake off the problem by then, so perhaps the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday might see his comeback in some capacity.

Potential return date: Bournemouth (A) on September 30 or October

Leandro Trossard

Trossard had deputised well in Martinelli’s absence and it was a shock not to see the January signing in the squad at all to face Tottenham.

“Leandro Trossard misses out today due to a slight muscle issue,” Arsenal confirmed ahead of the derby.

Then offering his own update, Arteta said: “He felt something, he felt a muscle tightness yesterday in training and he wasn’t fit enough to play the game.”

The absence of both Trossard and Martinelli forced Arsenal to go with both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus in attack against Spurs, joining Saka.

It was a system that did not quite work and Arteta will be hopeful of having both wingers back soon, with muscle tightness not sounding particularly serious for Trossard. You would expect to see a swift return for him this week.

Potential return date: Bournemouth (A) on September 30 or October

Thomas Partey

Partey has not played since the 2-2 draw with Fulham on August 26 having suffered a groin injury in training at London Colney.

“Thomas is definitely out and the rest hopefully available,” Arteta said on the Ghana international ahead of the derby clash with Tottenham.

Absence continues: Thomas Partey is not expected back until after the international break / Getty Images

It seems that Partey is likely not expected back until after the next international break, which would put his return at some point in late October – potentially away at Chelsea in the league on the 21st, or the Champions League trip to Sevilla three days later.

Partey’s continued absence makes the Rice injury even more concerning for Arsenal, leaving them very light indeed in midfield with the likes of underwhelming summer signing Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira, Jorginho and the fit-again Mohamed Elneny to carry the load.

Potential return date: Chelsea (A) on October 21

Jurrien Timber

One player who won’t be returning for Arsenal at any point soon is Timber.

There were high hopes for the versatile Dutch defender following his £38million switch from Ajax in the summer and he was desperately unlucky to suffer a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

Timber quickly underwent surgery and has been recovering since, last week spotted without crutches for the first time at the club’s squad photocall.

It is expected that the 22-year-old will miss most if not all of the remainder of this season.

Timber said after the injury: “Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received.

“I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I’m blessed with a lot of great people around me, together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.

“For now I’ll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet.”

Potential return date: Late or next season