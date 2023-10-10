Arsenal injury update: Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard latest news and return dates

A rsenal head into the international break off the back of what could be a season-defining win over Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli struck late to give the Gunners their first victory over the champions since 2015, putting Mikel Arteta’s side level on points with arch-rivals Tottenham at the top of the Premier League after eight games played.

The result was even more impressive in the absence of Bukayo Saka. Arguably the club’s standout player, the forward is one of a few injury worries for Arsenal during the latest international break.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Arsenal injuries.

Bukayo Saka

Injured against Lens in the Champions League and also forced off against both Bournemouth and Tottenham, all in successive games, the 22-year-old’s record-breaking run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances came to an end against City after a slight hamstring tweak.

He did appear for England duty at St George’s Park on Monday after talks between Arsenal and the Football Association (FA), but promptly withdrew after medical checks, following Arteta’s claim that he would not be fit enough to turn out for his country in the coming week.

The issue is not thought to be major, however, and Arsenal do expect Saka back against Chelsea in their first match after the break.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Chelsea

William Saliba

Like Saka, key Arsenal defender William Saliba has also been forced to withdraw from his national squad. The Frenchman has a toe injury, forcing his decision to sit out the upcoming games against the Netherlands and Scotland.

Standard Sport understands that he has been managing the issue for a number of weeks, rather than sustaining it against City, and it should be sorted after the break after some rest and recovery.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Chelsea

Leandro Trossard

Trossard is another hamstring problem that Arsenal will have to contend with. The Belgian was replaced by match-winner Martinelli at half-time against City.

Having pulled out of the Belgium squad for this period of internationals, his absence is seen as a precaution and there is optimism at Arsenal over the issue.

Potential return date: Saturday 21 October 2023 vs Chelsea

Jurrien Timber

Summer signing Timber is unlikely to play again this season after sustaining a long-term ACL injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest back in August and undergoing surgery.

Potential return date: Summer 2024