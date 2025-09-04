49
2
37
20
39
46
10
29
22
4
3
32
1
23
14
25
13
43
38
40
11
18
31
24
8
9
35
26
44
33
15
48
5
34
30
16
'It was tough': Jakub Kiwior reveals details of 'difficult' Arsenal goodbye

'It was tough': Jakub Kiwior reveals details of 'difficult' Arsenal goodbye

2025-09-04Last Updated: 2025-09-04
341 Less than a minute


Polish defender believes he improved greatly with the Gunners as he aims to nail down left-back berth at Porto


Source link

2025-09-04Last Updated: 2025-09-04
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

2023-07-23
Welcome to the second age of Bazball

Welcome to the second age of Bazball

2024-07-09
Why isn’t Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Why isn’t Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa Premier League game live on TV in UK?

2023-09-24
West Ham fans clash with riot police during Europa Conference League celebrations in Prague

West Ham fans clash with riot police during Europa Conference League celebrations in Prague

2023-06-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo