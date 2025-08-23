13
Three things we learned from Arsenal FC win over Leeds as injury curse strikes again but Gyokeres is off the mark

2025-08-23
2 minutes read

Arsenal have now won both their Premier League games this season, without conceding, and will head to reigning champions Liverpool next week.

And, here, Simon Collings takes a look at three talking points from the win over Leeds…

Gyokeres gets off the mark

The Swede snatched at a chance early in the first half, when Martin Zubimendi had won the ball high up pitch after Leeds tried to play out from the back.

It was an uncharacteristic lack of composure from Gyokeres, but he showed what he is all about after the break.

Minutes into the second half, Riccardo Calafiori found the striker with an early ball over the top of the Leeds defence.

First goal: Viktor Gyokeres

Getty Images

Gyokeres picked the ball up out wide on the left flank, however he had just one thought in his mind and drove inside, before finding the bottom corner.


Source link

