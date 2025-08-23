Three things we learned from Arsenal FC win over Leeds as injury curse strikes again but Gyokeres is off the mark
Arsenal have now won both their Premier League games this season, without conceding, and will head to reigning champions Liverpool next week.
And, here, Simon Collings takes a look at three talking points from the win over Leeds…
Gyokeres gets off the mark
The Swede snatched at a chance early in the first half, when Martin Zubimendi had won the ball high up pitch after Leeds tried to play out from the back.
It was an uncharacteristic lack of composure from Gyokeres, but he showed what he is all about after the break.
Minutes into the second half, Riccardo Calafiori found the striker with an early ball over the top of the Leeds defence.
First goal: Viktor Gyokeres
Gyokeres picked the ball up out wide on the left flank, however he had just one thought in his mind and drove inside, before finding the bottom corner.
In the final minutes, Gyokeres got a second. This time, he rifled the ball home from the penalty spot in emphatic fashion.
Injury concerns strike again
New season, same old injury fears for Arsenal.
This campaign is only two games old and already Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness of key players.
Of greater concern, however, will be the fact that Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were both forced off early.
Double concern: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard
Odegaard injured his right shoulder in the first half and, after trying to carry on, had to come off just before the break.
Saka’s injury happened early in the second half, after he had made it 2-0, with the winger grabbing his left hamstring as he walked off.
Arsenal will not want another season derailed by injuries.
Dowman sparkles on his debut
One of the biggest cheers of the afternoon came midway through the second half, when Max Dowman’s name and number came up on the big screens.
Aged just 15 years and 234 days old, he became the second youngest player in Arsenal’s history after Ethan Nwaneri.
The hype around Dowman has been brewing for around 18 months, due to his performances for Arsenal’s youth teams.
Impressive: Max Dowman
Dowman looked ready for first-team action after that, and he seized his opportunity here with a lively 30-minute cameo.
Deployed on the right wing, the 15-year-old caused his opposite number problems from the off and flashed a few efforts wide of the post.
Dowman’s best moment came at the death, though, when he won a penalty in the final minutes. A dream ending to a dream day for Arsenal.
