24
16
11
22
5
34
13
38
18
20
9
49
32
40
15
43
4
30
39
14
1
35
29
10
3
23
8
37
33
26
25
2
31
46
44
48
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal stars to follow Declan Rice example and take 'next step' after Real Madrid magic

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal stars to follow Declan Rice example and take 'next step' after Real Madrid magic

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
330 Less than a minute


Mikel Arteta says he loved the way Declan Rice seized the initiative in Arsenal’s memorable win over Real Madrid


Source link

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
330 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to sign Rice; Chelsea launch £51m striker bid, Caicedo update; Liverpool deal done

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to sign Rice; Chelsea launch £51m striker bid, Caicedo update; Liverpool deal done

2023-07-02
West Ham XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

2025-03-10
Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal FC interest in David Raya and how Aaron Ramsdale is affected

Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal FC interest in David Raya and how Aaron Ramsdale is affected

2023-08-03
Arne Slot responds as Liverpool lose to Preston in pre-season friendly

Arne Slot responds as Liverpool lose to Preston in pre-season friendly

2024-07-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo