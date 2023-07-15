46
5
3
35
37
38
24
50
23
32
22
2
39
13
28
34
4
26
48
10
11
7
45
25
30
16
43
31
18
20
9
47
1
33
44
15
40
21
49
14
29
8

Declan Rice aiming to take Arsenal back into the ‘big time’ after sealing £105m transfer

147 1 minute read


D

eclan Rice has promised Arsenal fans a “journey” after completing a £105m move to the club.

After months of talks, the 24-year-old finally signed a long-term contract in north London as the Gunners captured their major summer target.

The England international arrives as part of an aggressive summer recruitment drive from Mikel Arteta, following Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz through the door.


Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Nathan Lyon is Australia’s most ‘Bazball’ player

Nathan Lyon is Australia’s most ‘Bazball’ player

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hopeful of winning Micky van de Ven race but no offer yet

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hopeful of winning Micky van de Ven race but no offer yet

Heather Knight hails ‘remarkable’ England fight as thrilling ODI win keeps Ashes dream alive

Heather Knight hails ‘remarkable’ England fight as thrilling ODI win keeps Ashes dream alive

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo