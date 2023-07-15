Declan Rice aiming to take Arsenal back into the ‘big time’ after sealing £105m transfer

D eclan Rice has promised Arsenal fans a “journey” after completing a £105m move to the club.

After months of talks, the 24-year-old finally signed a long-term contract in north London as the Gunners captured their major summer target.

The England international arrives as part of an aggressive summer recruitment drive from Mikel Arteta, following Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz through the door.

Rice had also attracted interest from Manchester City but vows to get Arsenal “back to the big time”, building on last season’s Premier League title challenge.

The former West Ham captain is in line to make his first appearance for the club during their pre-season tour of the United States where they will play against MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona.

“I just want to say it’s an absolute privilege to be a part of Arsenal Football Club,” said Rice.

“The history and the players that have played here speak for themselves. And now I have joined, we’ve got some other signings as well, we are looking to get Arsenal back to the big time, back to winning stuff.

“You’ve seen over the past few years how well this squad has been with the manager and there is a real feelgood factor around the place. So I’m hungry, I’m ready and I’m going to give everything for this club like I do week in, week out. We’re going to be on some journey, so I’m looking forward to it.”