Arsenal FC route to Champions League final after beating Real Madrid in quarter-final first leg
Declan Rice’s two fantastic free kicks and a striker’s finish from Mikel Merino gave the Gunners an emphatic 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
The job is only half done, of course, and if any team can mount a remarkable comeback in this competition, then it is 15-time winners Real Madrid.
If Arsenal were to knock out the holders, they will play either PSG or Aston Villa in the semi-finals.
Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Barcelona are among those on the other side of the draw, with the Catalan giants arguably currently the strongest of those sides.
Arsenal potential route to Champions League final
Champions League draw in full
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
