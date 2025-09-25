10
14
24
49
48
29
22
33
13
3
31
23
11
9
37
40
20
43
32
26
38
30
25
15
39
34
4
8
35
18
16
5
46
44
1
2
Mikel Arteta confirms no new Arsenal injuries after Bukayo Saka withdrawn early at Port Vale

Mikel Arteta confirms no new Arsenal injuries after Bukayo Saka withdrawn early at Port Vale

2025-09-25Last Updated: 2025-09-25
332 Less than a minute


The winger’s early replacement sparked worries he had picked up another issue


Source link

2025-09-25Last Updated: 2025-09-25
332 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Real Madrid player ratings vs Dortmund: Another monster display from Thibaut Courtois in Champions League final

Real Madrid player ratings vs Dortmund: Another monster display from Thibaut Courtois in Champions League final

2024-06-01
Taylor vs Catterall 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Taylor vs Catterall 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

2024-05-25
Dele Alli joins Como on 18-month deal in return to football

Dele Alli joins Como on 18-month deal in return to football

2025-01-19
Mauricio Pochettino hints at new Chelsea 'strategy' for summer transfer market

Mauricio Pochettino hints at new Chelsea 'strategy' for summer transfer market

2024-04-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo