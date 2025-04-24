14
10
23
22
9
25
8
13
4
37
5
1
34
35
3
33
24
20
44
39
40
16
26
2
29
46
43
31
18
48
38
11
30
15
49
32
Arsenal: Thomas Partey contract preference revealed as talks held amid Barcelona interest

Arsenal: Thomas Partey contract preference revealed as talks held amid Barcelona interest

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
347 Less than a minute


Partey could sign a new one-year contract with the option to extend for a further season


Source link

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Antonio Nusa confirms Chelsea offered ‘a lot of money’ as 20 clubs track £23m teenager

Antonio Nusa confirms Chelsea offered ‘a lot of money’ as 20 clubs track £23m teenager

2023-09-07
Why isn’t Wolves vs Tottenham live on TV in UK today?

Why isn’t Wolves vs Tottenham live on TV in UK today?

2025-04-13
Edwards left bursting with pride as his Luton players show their mettle against Watford

Edwards left bursting with pride as his Luton players show their mettle against Watford

2024-10-19
England player ratings vs West Indies as Atkinson stars but Crawley misfires

England player ratings vs West Indies as Atkinson stars but Crawley misfires

2024-07-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo