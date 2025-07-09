20
5
26
34
44
16
11
24
22
18
46
13
32
37
38
43
48
9
1
15
49
29
33
25
40
10
23
4
8
2
31
14
39
35
3
30
Arsenal open official talks over Noni Madueke deal as Chelsea set price tag

Arsenal open official talks over Noni Madueke deal as Chelsea set price tag

2025-07-09Last Updated: 2025-07-09
336 Less than a minute


Gunners launch move for Blues winger as they continue talks over Viktor Gyokeres


Source link

2025-07-09Last Updated: 2025-07-09
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

The £850 space boots helping England players recover quicker at Euro 2024

The £850 space boots helping England players recover quicker at Euro 2024

2024-06-27
What Australia need to show against India to prove they can handle England’s Bazball onslaught

What Australia need to show against India to prove they can handle England’s Bazball onslaught

2023-06-06
Jose Mourinho reveals why Man City will be 'laughing' at Chelsea next season

Jose Mourinho reveals why Man City will be 'laughing' at Chelsea next season

2024-06-02
Liverpool transfer rumours: Mac Allister fee boost; Thuram speaks out; Van de Ven plan

Liverpool transfer rumours: Mac Allister fee boost; Thuram speaks out; Van de Ven plan

2023-06-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo