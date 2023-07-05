Jurrien Timber set for medical as Arsenal agree £38.5m deal with Ajax

The Gunners are set to pay £34.2m upfront and a further £4.3m in add-ons for the 22-year-old.

Timber is now set to undergo a medical at Arsenal and finalising personal terms with him will be no issue.

The Dutchman, who was a target for Manchester United last summer, is expected to play at right-back for Arsenal.

Timber can also operate at centre-back too and, like Arsenal’s other signings this window, adds versatility to their squad.

Arsenal have already completed a £65m move for Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz and are set to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice too for £105m.

The Gunners have worked hard to get their transfers business done early and will now look to get players out the door.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen for around £21.5m and others could follow him out the door.

Striker Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from clubs in England and Europe, with Arsenal holding out for a fee of £50m.