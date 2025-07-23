Arsenal FC vs AC Milan: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
The Gunners, who are expected to mount a Premier League title challenge next season, are in Asia this summer for a three-game tour and first up is a return to Singapore for a showdown with the Italian giants.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been extremely busy in the summer transfer window thus far which means fans in Singapore could see three of the four new recruits in action as well as a number of talented youngsters.
Meanwhile somewhat of a rebuild at Milan is taking place. Max Allegri is back in charge after the club failed to qualify for Europe and he has overseen the sale of Theo Hernandez to Al Hilal.
It’s a first meeting between the two sides since a friendly in Dubai back in December 2022 when the two teams were preparing to resume their respective league campaigns following the winter World Cup.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs AC Milan is scheduled for a 7.30pm kick-off local time which is 12.30pm BST in the UK today, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
The match will take place at the National Stadium in Singapore.
Where to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers can stream the game for £4.99 via Arsenal.com and the club’s official app. That offer, however, is available for a short period.
Arsenal vs AC Milan team news
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Norgaard, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Saka, Havertz.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Setford, Rojas-Fedorushchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Nichols, Kiwior, Copley, Merino, Lokonga, Zubimendi, Kabia, Nelson, Trossard, Odegaard, Harriman-Annous.
AC Milan XI: P Terracciano, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Saelemaekers, Leao, Pulisic.
Subs: Pittarella, Torriani, F Terracciano, Okafor, Chukwueze, Colombo, Comotto, Dutu, Bondo, Gabbia, Magni, Liberali.
Arsenal vs AC Milan prediction
The result is never that important in these early pre-season games. The main focus is player fitness and, in Arsenal’s case, integrating their new signings.
That said, Arteta does tend to treat every game with huge importance so he will be keen to ensure his side begin their Asia pre-season tour on a positive note.
Given the quality of players on show from both teams, it should be an entertaining game at the National Stadium with the Gunners slightly edging it.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
In terms of competitive meetings between the two sides, Arsenal have the edge. The most recent showdown was the Europa League quarter-final in the 2017/18 season where the Gunners ran out 5-2 winners on aggregate.
Aaron Ramsey was on target for Arsenal in their win over AC Milan in March 2018
AFP via Getty Images
Arsenal vs AC Milan match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link