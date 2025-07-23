5
20
29
14
31
48
46
16
25
10
4
18
1
43
39
2
30
24
34
35
37
9
11
49
8
3
23
38
22
33
26
32
15
13
40
44
Arsenal FC vs AC Milan: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal FC vs AC Milan: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
351 2 minutes read

The Gunners, who are expected to mount a Premier League title challenge next season, are in Asia this summer for a three-game tour and first up is a return to Singapore for a showdown with the Italian giants.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been extremely busy in the summer transfer window thus far which means fans in Singapore could see three of the four new recruits in action as well as a number of talented youngsters.

Meanwhile somewhat of a rebuild at Milan is taking place. Max Allegri is back in charge after the club failed to qualify for Europe and he has overseen the sale of Theo Hernandez to Al Hilal.

It’s a first meeting between the two sides since a friendly in Dubai back in December 2022 when the two teams were preparing to resume their respective league campaigns following the winter World Cup.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs AC Milan is scheduled for a 7.30pm kick-off local time which is 12.30pm BST in the UK today, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The match will take place at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Where to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.

Live stream: Viewers can stream the game for £4.99 via Arsenal.com and the club’s official app. That offer, however, is available for a short period.

Arsenal vs AC Milan team news

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Norgaard, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Setford, Rojas-Fedorushchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Nichols, Kiwior, Copley, Merino, Lokonga, Zubimendi, Kabia, Nelson, Trossard, Odegaard, Harriman-Annous.

AC Milan XI: P Terracciano, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Saelemaekers, Leao, Pulisic.


Source link

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
351 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Lando Norris makes F1 title admission ahead of Dutch Grand Prix: 'It's as simple as that'

Lando Norris makes F1 title admission ahead of Dutch Grand Prix: 'It's as simple as that'

2024-08-22
South Korea vs Bahrain LIVE! Asian Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

South Korea vs Bahrain LIVE! Asian Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-01-15
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal face Calafiori struggle; Chelsea in Dani Olmo talks; Man Utd plan Zirkzee medical

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal face Calafiori struggle; Chelsea in Dani Olmo talks; Man Utd plan Zirkzee medical

2024-07-12
LeBron James plays alongside son Bronny to make NBA history for the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James plays alongside son Bronny to make NBA history for the Los Angeles Lakers

2024-10-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo