Arsenal FC vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Mikel Arteta says he is relishing the prospect of facing Diego Simeone – who will be back on the touchline after serving a one-game ban – and is boosted by the availability of Piero Hincapie after injury. However, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus remain absent. Atletico, meanwhile, are back in England just a month on from their last-gasp defeat to Liverpool on matchday one.