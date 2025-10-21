32
3
1
30
33
10
11
48
24
38
16
43
22
4
35
20
31
49
26
44
8
23
25
29
9
34
13
40
5
2
14
18
15
37
46
39
Arsenal FC vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal FC vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-10-21Last Updated: 2025-10-21
360 Less than a minute


Mikel Arteta says he is relishing the prospect of facing Diego Simeone – who will be back on the touchline after serving a one-game ban – and is boosted by the availability of Piero Hincapie after injury. However, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus remain absent. Atletico, meanwhile, are back in England just a month on from their last-gasp defeat to Liverpool on matchday one.


Source link

2025-10-21Last Updated: 2025-10-21
360 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea takeover of women's team under scrutiny

Chelsea takeover of women's team under scrutiny

2024-07-18
Club World Cup: Every confirmed squad ahead of tournament start

Club World Cup: Every confirmed squad ahead of tournament start

2025-06-12
Arsenal: Kai Havertz injury could force Mikel Arteta to bring forward Ethan Nwaneri plan

Arsenal: Kai Havertz injury could force Mikel Arteta to bring forward Ethan Nwaneri plan

2025-02-12
Chelsea dealt fresh blow as new injury confirmed in official statement

Chelsea dealt fresh blow as new injury confirmed in official statement

2025-09-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo