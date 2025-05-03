Arsenal FC vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, a 10-man Arsenal slumped to a 2-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have continued to catch the eye since and although their form has tailed off in recent weeks with just one league win in nine, they are in the race for a potential Conference League spot. Follow the game LIVE below with Standard Sport‘s dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium!