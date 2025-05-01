20
22
43
18
38
49
48
1
16
24
33
44
3
9
46
4
31
26
8
39
30
10
32
37
34
11
15
35
13
40
23
29
5
25
2
14
Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-05-01Last Updated: 2025-05-01
333 3 minutes read

Arsenal will attempt to temporarily refocus on Premier League matters against Bournemouth this weekend as their Champions League semi-final decider with Paris Saint-Germain looms large.

The Gunners head across the Channel next week needing to pull off a second-leg comeback to reach their first European final for 19 years after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by the reigning French champions on Tuesday night.

But first they must host Bournemouth as, with their long-since moribund title bid now officially over, they seek to ensure that they finish second in the top-flight, with only a five-point buffer to Newcastle in third and a gaggle of teams below that can technically still catch them with four matches to play this season.

Arsenal’s league form hasn’t been impressive of late with all the focus on their European exploits, with a thumping win at now-relegated Ipswich surrounded by draws with Everton, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth may fancy their chances against an inevitably much-changed Gunners team as they look to shake off the disappointment of Manchester United’s last-gasp equaliser on the south coast last weekend.

A stunning season under Andoni Iraola has given way to more of a struggle of late with only one win in their last nine league games, though they are still competing for European qualification down in 10th with eighth place set to be enough for a Conference League spot next term if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 5:30pm BST kick-off on Saturday May 3, 2025.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth

TV channel: Arsenal vs Bournemouth will be screened live in the UK on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow live with Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news

Arteta is sure to make a number of changes to his starting lineup with that crunch semi-final second leg in Paris to come on Wednesday, having gone with a strong team against Palace with a clear weekend before the visit of PSG.


Source link

2025-05-01Last Updated: 2025-05-01
333 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

The Essex batter eyeing Jamie Smith’s England place after Pakistan series

The Essex batter eyeing Jamie Smith’s England place after Pakistan series

2024-10-19
Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-06-15
Maths homework, kebabs and potential £100m jackpot

Maths homework, kebabs and potential £100m jackpot

2024-01-02
India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of final three Tests with knee injury

India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of final three Tests with knee injury

2024-02-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo