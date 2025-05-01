Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Arsenal will attempt to temporarily refocus on Premier League matters against Bournemouth this weekend as their Champions League semi-final decider with Paris Saint-Germain looms large.
The Gunners head across the Channel next week needing to pull off a second-leg comeback to reach their first European final for 19 years after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by the reigning French champions on Tuesday night.
But first they must host Bournemouth as, with their long-since moribund title bid now officially over, they seek to ensure that they finish second in the top-flight, with only a five-point buffer to Newcastle in third and a gaggle of teams below that can technically still catch them with four matches to play this season.
Arsenal’s league form hasn’t been impressive of late with all the focus on their European exploits, with a thumping win at now-relegated Ipswich surrounded by draws with Everton, Brentford and Crystal Palace.
Bournemouth may fancy their chances against an inevitably much-changed Gunners team as they look to shake off the disappointment of Manchester United’s last-gasp equaliser on the south coast last weekend.
A stunning season under Andoni Iraola has given way to more of a struggle of late with only one win in their last nine league games, though they are still competing for European qualification down in 10th with eighth place set to be enough for a Conference League spot next term if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 5:30pm BST kick-off on Saturday May 3, 2025.
The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth
TV channel: Arsenal vs Bournemouth will be screened live in the UK on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: Follow live with Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news
Arteta is sure to make a number of changes to his starting lineup with that crunch semi-final second leg in Paris to come on Wednesday, having gone with a strong team against Palace with a clear weekend before the visit of PSG.
Riccardo Calafiori remained sidelined in midweek, along with long-term absentees Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz, who could be in line to return before the end of the season.
Thomas Partey was suspended for the first leg against PSG but can play in Paris, while back-up goalkeeper Neto will not be involved against parent club Bournemouth per the terms of his season-long loan.
The likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney will all be pushing for starts, while Ben White was fit enough to come off the bench on Tuesday. Injuries mean Arteta has few other options to rotate unless he calls upon youngsters like Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Ismeal Kabia and Jack Henry-Francis.
Overturned: Bournemouth striker Evanilson saw his red card against Manchester United rescinded
AFP via Getty Images
Bournemouth’s injury list has largely cleared up over recent weeks, though Enes Unal, Ryan Christie and Luis Sinisterra are all still out.
Striker Evanilson is available to play after seeing his controversial red card for a tackle on Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui rescinded by the FA to wipe out what would have been a costly three-game ban.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction
Arsenal simply have bigger priorities to worry about this week and Bournemouth will rightly be spying an opportunity at the Emirates.
Though they likely yet need a couple of positive league results to ensure they are not embarrassed by falling out of second place, all the focus for the Gunners is on their pivotal trip to Paris.
That will surely be reflected in Arteta’s team selection, with a weakened lineup set to face a difficult test against a Bournemouth side looking to rediscover their verve and consistency under Iraola.
Every game is huge now for the Cherries as they look to snatch a place in Europe for the first time, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them claim at least a point this weekend.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Bournemouth have only won two of the previous 17 meetings between two clubs who have historically spent very little time in the same division, beating Arsenal for the first time in 2018 before repeating the feat at home in October, when Christie and Justin Kluivert were both on target in a 2-0 home triumph.
Arsenal played an hour with 10 men in that match after William Saliba’s first career red card for a last-man foul on Evanilson near halfway.
Marching orders: William Saliba was sent off in the first half when Arsenal lost at Bournemouth in October
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
The Gunners have otherwise dominated this fixture and scored plenty of goals in the process, with Bournemouth still searching for their first away win at Arsenal.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth match odds
