37
35
20
31
48
49
29
10
15
2
14
34
39
11
16
22
4
33
26
13
5
1
32
30
25
40
23
3
18
38
9
8
44
43
24
46
Arsenal vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-10-27Last Updated: 2025-10-27
341 2 minutes read

Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his side amid a hectic fixture schedule for the in-form Gunners, who are in the midst of a busy run across all competitions before the next international break.

He will hope those likely changes don’t disrupt Arsenal’s significant momentum, with Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League representing their seventh in a row across all competitions and 11th in 13 games so far this season, where they have suffered just one loss.

Now four points clear at the top-flight summit and with a 100 per cent start in the Champions League to their name, attentions now turn back to domestic cup action after last month’s 2-0 win away at third-tier Port Vale, where Eberechi Eze notched his first Arsenal goal.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round is scheduled for a 7:45pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday October 29, 2025.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning at 7:45pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Brighton team news


Source link

2025-10-27Last Updated: 2025-10-27
341 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

2023-07-27
Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres reveals first piece of advice Mikel Arteta has given him

Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres reveals first piece of advice Mikel Arteta has given him

2025-07-30
Hearts, Hibs and the promise of a new dawn for Scottish football

Hearts, Hibs and the promise of a new dawn for Scottish football

2025-10-09
An insane cabaret of clichés

An insane cabaret of clichés

2024-07-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo