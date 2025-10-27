Arsenal vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his side amid a hectic fixture schedule for the in-form Gunners, who are in the midst of a busy run across all competitions before the next international break.
He will hope those likely changes don’t disrupt Arsenal’s significant momentum, with Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League representing their seventh in a row across all competitions and 11th in 13 games so far this season, where they have suffered just one loss.
Now four points clear at the top-flight summit and with a 100 per cent start in the Champions League to their name, attentions now turn back to domestic cup action after last month’s 2-0 win away at third-tier Port Vale, where Eberechi Eze notched his first Arsenal goal.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round is scheduled for a 7:45pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday October 29, 2025.
The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning at 7:45pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates.
Arsenal vs Brighton team news
Gabriel Magalhaes shook off a knock to play the full 90 minutes at the weekend, though captain Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all remained out. Bukayo Saka struggled with illness in the build-up to the game and will likely be rested here.
Injury scare: Declan Rice was one of four Arsenal players to suffer knocks against Crystal Palace
Action Images via Reuters
Arteta is set to rotate heavily again as he did at Port Vale in round three, with Deadline Day signing Piero Hincapie potentially in line for a full debut in addition to chances for the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard and Max Dowman.
We also expect rotation from Brighton, who remained without Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman and Brajan Gruda against Manchester United, though Diego Gomez came off the bench after a knock as Maxim de Cuyper started instead.
Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood are all long-term absentees for the Seagulls.
Arsenal vs Brighton prediction
It may not always be easy on the eye, but Arsenal are about as efficient as it gets right now.
Set-piece masters who have still conceded only three goals all season and just one from open play, they are grinding out wins domestically and taking advantage of crisis-stricken Liverpool’s repeated slip-ups.
It will be intriguing to see if a presumably heavily-rotated team can produce a similar performance as Arteta takes advantage of his new-found depth, with Brighton capable of beating anyone on their day despite an inconsistent start to the season under Fabian Hurzeler.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Arsenal vs Brighton match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link