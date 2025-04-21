38
Arsenal FC vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 win over Leicester, which relegated the Foxes, means that they are now three points away from a 20th top-flight title, and second since the formation of the Premier League.

While Mikel Arteta recently said he would never give up on the title, Arsenal have prioritised the Champions League for a number of weeks – and been rewarded with a first semi-final since 16 years.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, recovered from back-to-back five-goal thumpings with a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last time out, but know their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season now likely rest on winning the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side have all the momentum

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news

Bukayo Saka has avoided serious injury after seeing Leif Davis rake his studs down the back of his ankle, but it would perhaps be a surprise to see him start a second game in four days.

That would open the door for Ethan Nwaneri to start, alongside a return for Myles Lewis-Skelly who was rested for the trip to Leicester after excelling against Real Madrid. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber are also in line to start.

Crystal Palace are struggling for centre-back cover again after Chris Richards was sent off against Bournemouth, with the obvious choice being Nathaniel Clyne as one of the back three.


