Arsenal vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
Arsenal will today attempt to do everything in their power to win the Premier League title, although they will need favours elsewhere even if they beat Everton.
Mikel Arteta’s side have learned from last year’s mistakes and forced Manchester City to match them every step of the way this time around.
The Gunners host Everton at the Emirates Stadium where victory is essential for their chances.
It promises to be a fascinating rollercoaster of a final day.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Everton is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 19 May, 2024.
The Emirates Stadium in London will host.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 3pm BST.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.
Arsenal vs Everton team news
Jurrien Timber is the only other doubt but is believed to be fit having recovered from a serious knee injury sustained on the first day of the season.
There is the possibility that Arsenal name the same team for the fifth game in a row, unless Jorginho replaces Thomas Partey in midfield.
The Toffees, meanwhile, hope to welcome back Andre Gomes, with the midfielder facing a late fitness test following a facial injury.
Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson are all out.
Boost: Mikel Arteta confirmed Bukayo Saka was ‘fine’ despite a knock against Manchester United
Getty Images
Arsenal vs Everton prediction
It would be a major shock not to see Arsenal end the season with a victory at home. Quite whether or not that is enough to win the title, however, remains to be seen.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Gunners have won nine of their last ten home games against Everton.
Arsenal vs Everton latest odds
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link