Arsenal FC vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The Gunners have endured a frustrating season after coming so close to pipping Manchester City to the top prize last time out and currently sit nine points behind leaders Liverpool.
While this remains an early stage of the campaign, few would doubt the Gunners can ill-afford many more slip-ups. Such are the standards they, Liverpool and City have set over the years, any dropped points could prove fatal come May.
Saturday’s opponents in Forest may have lost to Newcastle before the break but have generally impressed all season. Unbeaten on the road, only Liverpool have claimed more points away from home thus far.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 23 November 2024.
The Emirates Stadium in London will host.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Free highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest team news
Injured: Ben White underwent a minor knee procedure earlier this month
Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka both pulled out of the England squad over the international break and it remains to be seen if they can feature here. Arteta will also need to provide updates on Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney after their recent injury problems.
Ola Aina returned to Forest early from the international break after playing for Nigeria against Benin Republic, although that is thought to have been pre-arranged. Ibrahim Sangare, Elliot Anderson and Danilo are all thought to be fitness concerns at this stage.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction
Arsenal have not lost at home this season, while Forest have impressed on the road. With that in mind, it would not be a surprise to see the spoils shared.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Nottingham Forest wins: 29
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest latest odds
Nottingham Forest to win: 17/2
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
