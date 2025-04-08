Arsenal vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Real Madrid will be without Aurelien Tchouameni, who is suspended, and a further six more are walking a yellow-card tightrope. Thibaut Courtois, though, has been passed fit. Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are among the Gunners stars one booking away from missing the second leg. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates Stadium.