Arsenal FC XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for Carabao Cup today

The games are piling up thick and fast for the Gunners now the Champions League has returned, placing a much greater strain on Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Declan Rice has not yet trained since being forced off in the north London derby, ruling him out of tonight’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium. Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, also came off on Sunday and is unlikely to be risked.

Leandro Trossard faces a late fitness test and Gabriel Martinelli isn’t fit, while Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber are long-term absentees.

David Raya is eligible despite being on loan from Brentford but Arteta could afford Aaron Ramsdale a start as he looks to rotate his options.

READ MORE

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe

Injured: Timber, Partey, Rice, Saka, Martinelli

Doubts: Trossard

Time and date: 7.45pm BST on Thursday 28 September, 2023

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium