24
37
22
43
32
40
13
39
31
35
30
11
45
26
46
23
21
18
47
29
16
48
1
50
44
34
8
9
14
7
4
5
33
38
3
49
10
15
2
20
25

Arsenal FC XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for Carabao Cup today

148 1 minute read


The games are piling up thick and fast for the Gunners now the Champions League has returned, placing a much greater strain on Mikel Arteta’s squad.


Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Luton offer professional contracts to six members of double-winning U18s side

Luton offer professional contracts to six members of double-winning U18s side

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea as Blues continue summer sale

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea as Blues continue summer sale

Musona starts for KAS Eupen

The Open 2023: ‘Butcher of Hoylake’ Brian Harman keeps cool head amid golfing Armageddon

The Open 2023: ‘Butcher of Hoylake’ Brian Harman keeps cool head amid golfing Armageddon

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo