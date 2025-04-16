24
38
22
10
11
39
29
15
31
32
9
2
20
46
14
16
18
37
33
48
35
3
49
43
40
1
30
13
8
4
23
5
44
34
25
26
Arsenal XI vs Real Madrid: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Arsenal XI vs Real Madrid: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

2025-04-16Last Updated: 2025-04-16
352 Less than a minute


Mikel Arteta handed double injury boost for massive quarter-final second-leg clash at the Bernabeu


Source link

2025-04-16Last Updated: 2025-04-16
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Dan Evans makes US Open history with record-breaking five-set win over Karen Khachanov

Dan Evans makes US Open history with record-breaking five-set win over Karen Khachanov

2024-08-28
Luton closing in on signing Norwegian forward Lasse Nordås from Tromsø

Luton closing in on signing Norwegian forward Lasse Nordås from Tromsø

2025-02-01
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG lineups: Confirmed Champions League team news, predicted XIs and injury latest today

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG lineups: Confirmed Champions League team news, predicted XIs and injury latest today

2024-05-01
Jos Buttler stands down as England white-ball captain after Champions Trophy exit

Jos Buttler stands down as England white-ball captain after Champions Trophy exit

2025-02-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo