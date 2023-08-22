Arsenal pay touching tribute to injured star Jurrien Timber in win over Crystal Palace

The new Gunners signing could be forced to miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during his home debut last weekend.

Timber, 22, only joined Arsenal in the summer and was not in the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park, yet his teammates made sure that he wasn’t forgotten before the game kicked off.

When the team lined up for their pre-match photo, club captain Martin Odegaard held up Timber’s No12 shirt in a touching gesture for the Dutchman.

READ MORE

The moment was missed by TV cameras before the Gunners kicked off but the squad reconvened in the dressing room post-match for another photo with Timber’s shirt.

Arsenal went on to secure a 1-0 win in south London, Odegaard scoring the only goal from the penalty spot after a foul on Eddie Nketiah.

Instagram | Odegaard.98

Timber’s replacement, Takehiro Tomiyasu, was sent off for two yellow cards in the second half with the second booking particularly harsh after minimal contact on Palace attacker Jordan Ayew.

Oleksandr Zinchenko came off the bench late on for his first appearance since May as he looks to resume the left-back responsibilities in Timber’s absence.