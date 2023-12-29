33
16
38
10
1
44
15
18
2
50
14
26
34
45
3
32
29
20
22
4
21
40
49
47
7
24
46
25
13
8
9
35
39
48
11
30
37
43
23
5
31

Wasteful Arsenal display fuels calls for the Gunners to sign a top-class striker

143 Less than a minute


Gabriel Jesus missed two great chances as Arsenal weigh up their plans for the January transfer window


Source link

143 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 19

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 19

Owen Farrell: England captain could miss start of Rugby World Cup after red card against Wales

Owen Farrell: England captain could miss start of Rugby World Cup after red card against Wales

Mikel Arteta claims yellow card was worth it despite receiving touchline ban for Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta claims yellow card was worth it despite receiving touchline ban for Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo