Arsenal survive Bayern Munich scare to keep Champions League hopes alive

Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich (Saka 12′, Trossard 75′ | Gnabry 18′, Kane pen 32′)

EMIRATES STADIUM — Arsenal will head to Bavaria with their Champions League campaign in the balance after taking the lead and then coming from behind to draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners the perfect start before goals from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane, via the penalty spot, before half-time turned the contest in Bayern’s favour. Leandro Trossard played the role of super-sub to level the tie late on.

With Bayern toiling domestically and their fans unable to attend, the Emirates sensed an opportunity. A deafening roar greeted the players as they entered the pitch, encouraging a fast start that duly came.

The noise levels increased further when Gabriel Martinelli lashed the game’s first shot wide and the ease with which Arsenal bypassed Bayern’s midfield to create the opportunity was a sign of things to come.

Read Next

Just five minutes later Manuel Neuer was retrieving the ball from his net. Saka had already sufficiently panicked Alphonso Davies into fouling him and earning the game’s first booking before getting the better of him twice in a matter of seconds to score the opener.

First, he jinked inside the left-back after latching onto Martin Odegaard’s lofted ball forward and then he ghosted past him into the penalty area, creating enough time for himself to pick his spot and bend a confident finish into the bottom corner.

Bayern’s brittle confidence was dealt an early blow and Arsenal sensed blood. They should have doubled their lead within a few minutes but it was a case of the wrong player being in the right position as Ben White tamely shot straight at Neuer after being intelligently found by Kai Havertz.

It was a big miss that was emphatically punished. A rotating cast of centre-backs and a papier-mache midfield have been big problems for Bayern throughout the campaign, but there has been little wrong with their attack. They crafted their equaliser with surgical precision, Leon Goretzka slipping a pass through to Kane who slid Gnabry in to score against his former club.

Bayern executed it well but the counter arose out of Arsenal’s sloppiness. David Raya committed the first mistake, rushing out of his goal to create confusion. Gabriel Magalhaes made the second with an imprecise pass to Jakub Kiwior, who made it three errors in three seconds by failing to adjust his feet quickly enough, allowing Leroy Sane to pounce.

Man of the match: Leroy Sane Played a key role in both goals. His driving runs were a thorn in Arsenal’s side.

Arsenal’s defence has been virtually impenetrable in the Premier League, but their nervousness was exposed again as Bayern added a second. Receiving the ball with his back to goal inside Bayern’s half, Sane twisted majestically away from Kiwior with his first touch and then channelled his inner Hardest Geezer by running and running and running. Jorginho tried and failed to bring him down and Gabriel dangled a leg out before William Saliba eventually sent him sprawling.

Kane, the all-time goalscoring king of the north London derby, was never going to miss from 12 yards, duly sending Raya the wrong way before celebrating in front of the fans that had booed his every touch. It was his 15th goal in 20 appearances against the Gunners, and his sixth at the Emirates; no visiting player to the stadium has scored more.

Read Next

The England captain’s popularity inside the stadium plummeted further after the break when he caught Gabriel in the throat with a flailing elbow. Kane looked perplexed when a yellow card followed but it could have easily been a red instead. He was less fortunate, though, when his appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears after Martin Odegaard had grappled him to the floor. Two contentious decisions evened out.

With the match, and potentially the tie, in danger of drifting away, Arteta went for it. Arsenal’s bench packs a punch these days. Out went the 4-3-3 and in came an adventurous 4-2-4 with Gabriel Jesus and Trossard joining Saka and Havertz in attack.

It was a bold move that paid off within 10 minutes. Jesus crafted it with a superb piece of footwork, nimbly side-stepping three Bayern defenders with a series of deft touches before teeing up his fellow sub Trossard to calmly sweep a finish past Neuer.

The changes left Arsenal lopsided and vulnerable to the counter, however. Kingsley Coman hit the post as the clock ticked towards 90, before Arsenal surged back up the other end as the momentum changed hands.

Saka had the game at his feet but after nudging the ball past Neuer he engineered contact with the veteran keeper to try and win a penalty. Referee Glenn Nyberg correctly held his nerve and refused to be conned. Saka’s post-match protestations were performative. It was never a penalty and there is all to play for at the Allianz next week.