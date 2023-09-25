Tottenham star James Maddison aims playful dig at Arsenal rival Bukayo Saka after goal celebration copied

After Cristian Romero’s own goal was cancelled out by Heung-min Son, Saka ensured the Gunners briefly retook the lead in Sunday’s thrilling Premier League draw at the Emirates Stadium, slotting a 54th-minute penalty past Guglielmo Vicario after Romero was eventually penalised for handball in the box following a VAR check.

After netting his fourth goal of the season, the Arsenal favourite poked fun at England team-mate Maddison – who played on after appearing to suffer a knee injury in the second half – by mimicking his trademark darts celebration.

However, the joy was to be short-lived as Tottenham hit back almost immediately for 2-2, Maddison dispossessing Jorginho before playing in captain Son for his second of the derby.

Maddison had also gotten the better of Saka for Spurs’ first goal, beating his Three Lions colleague before delivering a cross for Son to steer home.

Asked about Saka copying his celebration after the game, Maddison aimed a cheeky new dig at his pal, saying: “Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter, a bit of trash talking on international duty.

“And I got told he did the darts celebration – he must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal.”

Anyone for darts? Bukayo Saka copied James Maddison’s goal celebration in the derby / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sky Sports later asked Maddison if he fancied a game of darts against Saka at Alexandra Palace, to which he responded: “His action was terrible though, wasn’t it.”

Saka and Maddison will cross paths again next month, when Gareth Southgate’s England side face a friendly against Australia at Wembley before hosting Italy in their next Euro 2024 qualifier.

Arsenal and Spurs, who now sit fifth and fourth respectively in the early top-flight table, are scheduled to meet again in the second north London derby of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 27.