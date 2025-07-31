Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham: Viktor Gyokeres makes Gunners debut as Spurs secure friendly win

Spurs would have been disappointed to reach half-time with the match still level, and Sarr took matters into his own hands with injury time fast approaching. David Raya, well outside his area, played Myles Lewis-Skelly into a tight area, and the young defender was promptly dispossessed. Sarr pounced on the loose ball, leaving Raya to watch on helplessly as the ball sailed in to put Tottenham ahead moments before the interval.