Date set for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup tie as teams given one day’s rest
Arsenal and Crystal Palace will have just one day to prepare for their Carabao Cup quarter-final next month.
The match at Emirates Stadium has been scheduled for December 23, just 48 hours after Arsenal travel to Everton and Palace take on Leeds United at Elland Road.
The rest of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals are taking place on December 16 and 17, when they were originally scheduled to be played.
Arsenal had lobbied for their showdown to be played on December 16, but the EFL have selected December 23 as the date for the tie.
The original date of December 16 would have forced Palace to have played three games in the space of five days.
The Eagles are hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on December 11 and Finnish side KuPS in their final Conference League league phase tie on December 18.
Arsenal had argued that December 16 was a better date for the tie with Palace, because playing on December 23 means both sets of players will now have just one day’s rest.
The option of playing on Christmas Eve was explored – but issues with local transport and policing made it a non-starter.
In a statement, the EFL said: “In determining the schedule for the Quarter Finals, the League recognises the challenge it presents to Arsenal and Crystal Palace in particular, and the frustration and concern that will undoubtedly be felt by their managers and players. These are concerns which are shared by the League.
“The expansion of European cup competitions and number of exclusive match nights across Europe ahead of the 2024/25 season, implemented without adequate consultation with domestic leagues, means that such scheduling conflicts – for both the EFL Cup and other competitions – are now entirely unavoidable.
“With those teams competing in Europe already entering the EFL Cup in Round Three and having been forced to implement further draw conditions to avoid scheduling conflicts at that stage of the competition in the past two seasons, we have shown a willingness to compromise.
“However, to continue making endless concessions only serves to undermine the reputation of the EFL Cup – a competition which delivers vital revenue to EFL Clubs and provides millions of supporters with the opportunity to back their team on the road to Wembley each season.
“It also challenges the traditional scheduling of the English football calendar and strength of our domestic game, which relies upon teams having the necessary time for preparation and ability to field their strongest lineups, in order to entertain their supporters and progress through the competition.”
Carabao Cup quarter-final schedule in full
Cardiff City v Chelsea (8pm)
Manchester City v Brentford (7.30pm)
Newcastle United v Fulham (8.15pm)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)
Source link