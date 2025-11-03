34
Date set for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup tie as teams given one day’s rest

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
388 2 minutes read

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will have just one day to prepare for their Carabao Cup quarter-final next month.

The match at Emirates Stadium has been scheduled for December 23, just 48 hours after Arsenal travel to Everton and Palace take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

The rest of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals are taking place on December 16 and 17, when they were originally scheduled to be played.

Arsenal had lobbied for their showdown to be played on December 16, but the EFL have selected December 23 as the date for the tie.

The original date of December 16 would have forced Palace to have played three games in the space of five days.

The Eagles are hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on December 11 and Finnish side KuPS in their final Conference League league phase tie on December 18.

Arsenal had argued that December 16 was a better date for the tie with Palace, because playing on December 23 means both sets of players will now have just one day’s rest.

The option of playing on Christmas Eve was explored – but issues with local transport and policing made it a non-starter.


