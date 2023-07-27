49
Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The Gunners face a mouth-watering pre-season friendly in Los Angeles tonight as they take on the Catalan giants in their fourth summer test. Arsenal were beaten twice by Manchester United last time out – both in normal time and via a penalty shootout – but Mikel Arteta will not be concerned despite another huge transfer outlay.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, bought for a combined £170million, have been quiet in their early outings but tonight face a Barcelona side who are embarking on their first run-out of the summer and have been hit by an illness in the squad. Ilkay Gundogan will be looking to play his first minutes since signing and Oriol Romeu could make a second debut for the club.


