Arsenal FC vs Newcastle: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds
Arsenal take on Newcastle in the second game of their pre-season tour of Asia today.
The Gunners face the Magpies at the National Stadium in Singapore, where many of their recent recruits will get another run-out as they look to gel with their new team-mates.
Mikel Arteta has gone big in the transfer window this summer, bringing in the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard to bolster his engine room, while Noni Madueke adds flair and versatility in the wide areas.
Kepa Arrizabalaga will rival compatriot David Raya in the goalkeeping department, and Cristhian Mosquera adds important depth across the backline.
Viktor Gyokeres is expected to become an Arsenal player this weekend, but this game will come too soon for the Swede, who is set to finalise his initial £63.5million move from Sporting Lisbon.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
The game will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised.
Live stream: Viewers can stream the game live on Arsenal.com.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Arsenal vs Newcastle team news
From an Arsenal perspective, there are three major absentees.
Brazilian pair Gabriel and Gabriel Jesus are both ruled out, with Arteta saying that he needed to “manage” the former and “minimise risk”.
Jurrien Timber is another that is sidelined with an ankle injury, and he will not be able to face Newcastle.
Madueke, the new £52m signing from Chelsea, will not be involved due to his involvement at the Club World Cup with the Blues, who won the revamped tournament in the United States.
Mosquera, the most recent arrival from Valencia, could make his bow in an Arsenal shirt having joined up with the squad in Singapore.
As for Newcastle, there is one huge miss: Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker reportedly wants to leave the north-east amid interest from Liverpool, but he has also remained on Tyneside as he continues to nurse a thigh injury.
Lewis Hall is their other injury concern, with the left-back sidelined thanks to an ankle issue.
Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction
Arsenal are fortunate to have almost a full complement available to them, and their new signings – brought in early in the window – have ample time to gel and really bolster their numbers and depth.
As for Newcastle, they are looking relatively bare bones, with manager Eddie Howe admitting that his side have to get stuck into the transfer market. That is particularly the case if Isak departs, with Newcastle wanting a top striker to potentially replace him.
Without Isak, they sometimes lack that bite in attack, although Anthony Gordon can be expected to deputise through the middle, which could mean Harvey Barnes comes in on the left, and new boy Anthony Elanga goes straight in off the right.
That said, Arsenal should have too much for Newcastle at this moment in time.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
These two sides played each other four times last term, with Newcastle winning three of those encounters. Two of those were semi-final legs of the League Cup, which the Magpies lifted at Wembley when they beat Liverpool.
Arsenal vs Newcastle match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
