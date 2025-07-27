37
2
35
5
13
26
44
20
10
1
22
11
32
9
43
18
4
39
33
15
34
40
25
14
30
3
29
46
38
8
48
49
24
23
31
16
Arsenal FC vs Newcastle: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
337 2 minutes read

Arsenal take on Newcastle in the second game of their pre-season tour of Asia today.

The Gunners face the Magpies at the National Stadium in Singapore, where many of their recent recruits will get another run-out as they look to gel with their new team-mates.

Mikel Arteta has gone big in the transfer window this summer, bringing in the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard to bolster his engine room, while Noni Madueke adds flair and versatility in the wide areas.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will rival compatriot David Raya in the goalkeeping department, and Cristhian Mosquera adds important depth across the backline.

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to become an Arsenal player this weekend, but this game will come too soon for the Swede, who is set to finalise his initial £63.5million move from Sporting Lisbon.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The game will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised.

Live stream: Viewers can stream the game live on Arsenal.com.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news

From an Arsenal perspective, there are three major absentees.

Brazilian pair Gabriel and Gabriel Jesus are both ruled out, with Arteta saying that he needed to “manage” the former and “minimise risk”.

Jurrien Timber is another that is sidelined with an ankle injury, and he will not be able to face Newcastle.

Madueke, the new £52m signing from Chelsea, will not be involved due to his involvement at the Club World Cup with the Blues, who won the revamped tournament in the United States.

Mosquera, the most recent arrival from Valencia, could make his bow in an Arsenal shirt having joined up with the squad in Singapore.

As for Newcastle, there is one huge miss: Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker reportedly wants to leave the north-east amid interest from Liverpool, but he has also remained on Tyneside as he continues to nurse a thigh injury.


Source link

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
337 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Pep Guardiola explains contract decision as Man City confirm two-year extension

Pep Guardiola explains contract decision as Man City confirm two-year extension

2024-11-21
France vs Ireland LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

France vs Ireland LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

2024-02-02
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League semi-final

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League semi-final

2024-04-30
Transfer news LIVE! Merino to Arsenal imminent; fresh Osihmen interest; Ugarte to Man Utd agreed; Chelsea

Transfer news LIVE! Merino to Arsenal imminent; fresh Osihmen interest; Ugarte to Man Utd agreed; Chelsea

2024-08-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo