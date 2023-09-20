Arsenal vs PSV tactics: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Declan Rice and Johan Bakayoko

For manager Mikel Arteta and the club, it is just the next step on their journey back among the elite of European football.

The Gunners have been afforded a kind group upon their return to Europe’s top table, with Sevilla and Lens completing the foursome.

Simon Collings highlights three tactical talking points ahead of the first group game…

David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale

Who starts in goal will be a selection dilemma ahead of every game. Mikel Arteta insisted he does not have a No1. after David Raya started at Everton on Sunday, but Aaron Ramsdale will hope to return this evening.

Ramsdale played a key role in getting Arsenal back into this competition, and starting the group games would be a valid reward. Whoever starts must perform.

Bakayoko out to stun Arsenal

Johan Bakayoko, 20, is one of the hottest prospects in European football and has been linked with Liverpool after rejecting a move to Brentford in the summer.

Playing out wide, he has had to step up and become PSV’s main man after the departures of Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons. A pacy and skilful forward, Bakayoko will look to give PSV an outlet on the counter.

Rice ready to run midfield

PSV lost Ibrahim Sangare to Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, leaving a huge hole in their midfield.

The 25-year-old anchored the team and his absence allows Arsenal the chance to dominate that area. Declan Rice has already become a key figure since joining and will look to command midfield. Even if Arteta rotates in the group games, Rice is likely to get plenty of minutes.