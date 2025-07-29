Arsenal FC vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Thomas Frank will get his first taste of a north London derby when his Tottenham side face Arsenal in Hong Kong on Thursday.
The two sides clash at Kai Tak Sports Park on their pre-season tours of Asia.
Both teams are unbeaten so far in their respective warm-up matches, with Arsenal defeating AC Milan and Newcastle since they arrived on the continent.
Spurs, meanwhile, beat Reading in Frank’s first game, before a double-header against Wycombe and Luton Town, where two different sides drew 2-2 and 0-0 respectively.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
The match will take place at the Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers can purchase a match pass on Arsenal’s official website for £6.99, or they can subscribe to SpursPlay, which is a £45 annual subscription.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Arsenal vs Tottenham team news
There could be a couple of high-profile debutants on display for the Gunners.
Mosquera joined the squad in Singapore but did not feature in the Gunners’ narrow 3-2 win over Newcastle at the National Stadium on Sunday, despite many hoping that he would make his bow.
Instead, Mosquera and Gyokeres watched on from the stands, with the latter paraded and unveiled on the pitch half an hour before kick off.
Arsenal will also be without long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus, as well as Gabriel and Jurrien Timber.
Spurs have nine current injury cases. There are those that have been out for a while, like Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski, while James Maddison and Dominic Solanke could be touch-and-go for inclusion here, with Maddison coming back from a knee injury, and Solanke suffering with an ankle issue.
Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon, new signing Kota Takai and Rodrigo Bentancur all missed the double-header against Wycombe and Luton, and Bentancur is the only one of that quartet that should play some part here.
Frank ruled left-back Destiny Udogie out of the Arsenal game after the Italian suffered a tweak in his knee.
Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction
These are two sides in completely different scenarios.
One is settled and is continuing to add to their already strong squad, while the other is embarking on another new project with a head coach that will demand more new signings.
Arteta will want to get Gyokeres and Mosquera integrated into the side quickly, and if the pair play a part here, it will increase the Gunners’ chance of victory that much more.
Arsenal are an almost complete item, while Spurs are still a work in progress. The game will be entertaining, but Arteta’s side should come out on top.
Arsenal vs Tottenham head-to-head record
Arsenal vs Tottenham odds
