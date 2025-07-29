31
Arsenal FC vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-07-29
338 2 minutes read

Thomas Frank will get his first taste of a north London derby when his Tottenham side face Arsenal in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The two sides clash at Kai Tak Sports Park on their pre-season tours of Asia.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in their respective warm-up matches, with Arsenal defeating AC Milan and Newcastle since they arrived on the continent.

Spurs, meanwhile, beat Reading in Frank’s first game, before a double-header against Wycombe and Luton Town, where two different sides drew 2-2 and 0-0 respectively.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The match will take place at the Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.

Live stream: Viewers can purchase a match pass on Arsenal’s official website for £6.99, or they can subscribe to SpursPlay, which is a £45 annual subscription.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

There could be a couple of high-profile debutants on display for the Gunners.

Mosquera joined the squad in Singapore but did not feature in the Gunners’ narrow 3-2 win over Newcastle at the National Stadium on Sunday, despite many hoping that he would make his bow.

Instead, Mosquera and Gyokeres watched on from the stands, with the latter paraded and unveiled on the pitch half an hour before kick off.


