Arsenal FC vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2025-07-31Last Updated: 2025-07-31
338 2 minutes read

Thomas Frank’s first taste of north London derby action will come today when his Tottenham side face Arsenal in Hong Kong.

The two sides clash at Kai Tak Sports Park on their pre-season tours of Asia in the first north London derby ever held outside the UK.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in their respective warm-up matches, with Arsenal defeating AC Milan and Newcastle since they arrived on the continent.

Spurs, meanwhile, beat Reading in Frank’s first game, before a double-header against Wycombe and Luton Town, where two different sides drew 2-2 and 0-0 respectively.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today, Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The match will take place at the Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

Live stream: The match will be streamed live on both SPURSPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house streaming platform, and on Arsenal.com.

An annual pass to SPURSPLAY costs £45.00, while Arsenal operate on a pay-per-view basis. An ‘early bird pass’ can be purchased for £4.99, but that price point will rise to £6.99 at 9am BST.

Coverage on both Arsenal.com and SPURSPLAY will begin at 11.30am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live blog: Follow the action right here with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

There could be a couple of high-profile debutants on display for the Gunners.

The same can be said of Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, who was signed from Valencia earlier this month. Mosquera joined the squad in Singapore but did not feature in the Gunners’ narrow 3-2 win over Newcastle at the National Stadium on Sunday. He should get a run out in Hong Kong.


